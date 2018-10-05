Odisha's growth potential highlighted

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Science and Technology department on Wednesday showcased the investment potential of Odisha at a roadshow in Hyderabad.

Addressing potential investors at the workshop, Principal Secretary, Science and Technology Nikunja Bihari Dhal highlighted the investment-friendly environment in the State and its support for the expeditious establishment of businesses. He said Odisha offers investment opportunities in sectors like healthcare, agriculture, value addition, marine and aquatic biotechnology.

Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech International Limited Krishna Ella apprised the participants of the progress made by the firm’s proposed biotechnology park in the Capital in partnership with the State Government.

Director of Institute of Life Sciences Ajay Kumar Parida said Bhubaneswar offers tremendous opportunities as private investors can avail services of a large number of institutions of national repute for knowledge sharing, human resource and research to facilitate need-based product development. Mrutyunjay Suar of KIIT University said the initiative will foster an ecosystem of entrepreneurship and startup ventures. Over 25 biotechnology companies of Hyderabad participated in the roadshow which was organised in partnership with FICCI.