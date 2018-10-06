Odisha tourism on growth path, says CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The annual tourist footfall to Odisha is growing at a rate of about nine per cent per against the global average of four per cent, said Chief Minister Patnaik on Friday. Addressing international tour operators, travel agents and hoteliers at the second edition of ‘Odisha Travel Bazaar’ jointly organised by Odisha Tourism and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) here, Naveen said the increasing trend of tourist arrival is a positive sign for the State and its tourism sector.”

“The strength of Odisha lies in its rich cultural heritage and the new Ethnic, Buddhist and Ecotourism products have helped attract a lot of tourists to the State.

Odisha is lavishly gifted and endowed with a plethora of natural sites which spellbound tourists visiting the State,” he said.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the Air Asia link to Malaysia will connect more international air operators to Bhubaneswar. Moreover, the opening of an airport at Jharsuguda will provide connectivity to the western parts of Odisha which in turn will boost tourism in the region.

Naveen welcomed all the 60 foreign tour operators from 23 countries and 16 tour operators from within India who are in the City to attend the three-day as buyers.

Tourism Minister Ashok Chandra Panda said more such events will be organised in future and infrastructure developed for promotion of high-end tourism in the State. In the last few years, over Rs 400 crore have been spent for development of tourism sector, Panda said.

Tourism Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev said, “Odisha has one of the finest tourism policy of the country which is in place since 2016. We are working to rope in more hotels to provide comfortable stay to the variety of tourists visitng the State.”

The foreign tour operators participating in the event are from Australia, Austria, Bulgaria, China, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Philippines, Poland, Romania, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Netherlands, UK and USA.

A total of 57 hoteliers, tour operators and travel agents from Odisha are also taking part to sell their tourism products and packages to buyers.