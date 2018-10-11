Home States Odisha

Odisha woos investors in agri-marketing

The Government has also decided to set up assaying facilities in the regional marketing committees to establish the brand ‘Kalinga Pure’ that signifies the excellence of produce.

Published: 11th October 2018 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2018 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State Government on Wednesday wooed industry leaders at an event in Gurugram to invest in food processing sector and marketing infrastructure besides exploring models of setting up and operation of facilities in PPP mode.Speaking at a consultative workshop, Minister for Food Supplies, Consumer Welfare and Cooperation Surya Narayan Patro said the State seeks private sector investment in the development of new marketing infrastructure such as market yards, warehouses, cold storage and facilities for grading, sorting and packaging. 

“There are major wholesale markets planned for cities like Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, for which the Government would like to explore PPP models for creation and operation of such markets for ease of trade between sellers and buyers,” he said.The workshop was organised by the State Government and FICCI on agriculture marketing in the run-up to the Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2018 scheduled next month.

Patro said enabling hassle-free IT-based interface with Governmental setups for compliances and offering modern features such as electronic trading platforms, warehousing receipts and quality assaying facilities are being focused. “Odisha has already attained self-sufficiency in food production. Over the last few years, the State has experienced success in terms of crop area, production, productivity and food security leading to a rise in farmers’ income,” he added. 

The Odisha Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2018 has been framed to provide an enabling environment to stakeholders under agricultural marketing with minimal regulation and maximum facilitation. The Act expected to get the approval of the Government soon will boost contract farming. Besides, a full-fledged Warehousing Act, which will lay down licensing conditions for warehouses as well as promote warehousing receipt system, is awaiting approval.

The Government has also decided to set up assaying facilities in the regional marketing committees to establish the brand ‘Kalinga Pure’ that signifies the excellence of produce.The workshop was attended by over 50 investors based in Delhi-NCR who expressed their interest to explore investment opportunities in Odisha’s agriculture marketing sector. They included leading names like Maersk, Bayer, Mother Dairy and StarAgri among others. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women offering prayers to Goddess Durga at the opening ceremony of the Durga Puja festival in Guwahati. (Photo | AFP)
Devotees offer prayers on first day of Navratri
Actress Dimple Kapadia. PTI
Dimple Kapadia dances to tunes of ‘Bobby’ on streets of Italy
Gallery
Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration at Studio 525. | AP
Priyanka Chopra to Kim Kardashian: Celebrities who made heads turn at Tiffany & Co.'s Gala
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivanshrai Bachchan. (File | EPS)
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Here are some rare snaps of the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood
facebook twitter whatsapp