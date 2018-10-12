City buses lying idle in Sambalpur

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: As many as 12 buses procured a year ago to strengthen public transport facility in Sambalpur are lying idle. The buses, acquired to ply on new routes including Sambalpur to Kuchinda, Sonepur, Barpali in Bargarh district, Sundargarh, Brajarajnagar and Belpahar in Jharsuguda district, were flagged off by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on September 22 last year. However, delay in starting services on the important routes has irked commuters.

Sambalpur city bus service, started in 2014, is being operated on Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode. A private operator, Paschim Odisha Paribahan Company (POPCO), has partnered with Western Odisha Urban Transport Services Limited (WOUTSL), the apex body of the city bus service in Sambalpur, to run and manage the city bus service here.

Presently, 32 buses are plying on 12 different routes and the service, availed by 7,000 commuters daily, has received overwhelming response from the city’s residents. Besides connecting important locations within the city, the service also benefits residents of Bargarh and Jharsuguda towns.

Meanwhile, Sambalpur Collector Samarth Verma said private operator POPCO is yet to obtain route permit for the new buses owing to problems caused by Private Bus Owners’ Association, Sambalpur. He said the district administration has decided to invite Request for Proposal (RFO) to select a new private operator to run the new buses.