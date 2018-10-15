Home States Odisha

Bhubaneshwar cops in plain clothes to check chain snatching

Police have tightened security in the Capital City ahead of Durga Puja starting with Sasthi puja on Monday.

Published: 15th October 2018 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2018 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police have tightened security in the Capital City ahead of Durga Puja starting with Sasthi puja on Monday. The cops will be deployed in plain clothes to check chain snatching during the festival. “About 35 platoons of police forces along with 250 officers will be deployed in the city for smooth celebration of the festival,” Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu told The Express.

Besides this, one unit each of ODRAF and Odisha Swift Action Force (OSAF) will be deployed in the Capital to deal with any emergency situation. About 700 home guards and 400 constables will remain present during the mega festival. Meanwhile, police have started road blocking on Saturday night and 2015 persons were booked for various offences including drunken-driving. Police also collected fine amounting to `5.45 lakh from the violators.

“From September 23 to October 13, 275 non-bailable warrants were executed and 106 habitual offenders were booked under Section-110 of CrPC in a bid to maintain law and order situation during the Durga Puja,” said a police officer.

