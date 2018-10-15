Home States Odisha

Revellers throng puja pandals in Bhubaneshwar

Revellers in thousands were seen thronging puja pandals which were opened to public on Sunday a day ahead of Sashthi puja of Goddess Durga.

Published: 15th October 2018

By Express News Service

Gripped in festive mood, hundreds of people took selfies at various pandals. The puja committees feel that the pandals built in style of different heritage structures and with different themes are set to make this year’s Dussehra more lively.

Rasulgarh pandal has been designed in the lines of Royal Albert Hall of London and decorated with almost 13 varieties of artificial gemstones procured from different places to give the pandal a majestic look. Likewise, Nayapalli Durga Puja Samiti has set up its pandal replicating Italy’s Altare della Patria and Jharpada Durga Puja Samiti (JDPS) has constructed replica of Albert Hall Museum, the State museum of Rajasthan, to woo visitors.

Pandal of the Old Station Bazaar Puja Committee will showcase ‘Nabagunjar Besh’ of Lord Jagannath this year.In Bomikhal, the 80 feet high pandal has been designed in the lines of London’s Royal Law Courts and decorated with supari (betel nut). The Saheed Nagar puja pandal this year is a replica of Chittor Fort in Rajasthan.

