Cuttack Municipal Corporation yet to crack whip on polythene bag manufacturers

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The authorities of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) are yet to chalk out comprehensive strategies for effective implementation of ban on the use of plastic bags, polythene and single-use plastic in the city.

With the ban to be imposed from October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti) in a phased manner, the civic body has started creating awareness on the ill effects of use of non-biodegradable products through public announcement systems. Squads have also been formed for enforcement of the ban but the CMC is yet to launch a special drive to track and crack down the sources from where polythene bags are finding their way to shopkeepers in the city.

While authorities of the civic body are yet to decide on the amount of fine to be imposed on the violators, no plan has yet been initiated to boost the production and availability of bags made of biodegradable materials like paper, cloth and jute which can be used as the substitute to polythene and plastic bags.

“The fine amount is yet to be fixed though we have had a discussion on fixation of fine amount in the council meeting on Wednesday. We will have to study the act if any or follow the instruction of government regarding the imposition of fine,” said CMC Deputy Commissioner Sarita Dhanwar.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced the ban on the use of plastic bags, polythene and single-use plastic in the State which will be implemented in a phased manner from October 2.

Intellectuals opined that unless and until stringent action is taken against violators, the implementation of ban will never be a success. Recently, though the district administration had instructed Puja Committees to ensure ban on use of polythene during Ganesh Puja it had not yielded any result, they remarked.