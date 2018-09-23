Home States Odisha

Odisha government's fishermen rescue devices fail to meet the purpose

In 2011, the ICG and ISRO had developed these low  cost devices to make sea voyages safe and hassle-free for fishermen.

Published: 23rd September 2018 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Even as sea voyages are increasingly becoming difficult for fishermen of Jagatsinghpur  district, an initiative to provide them Disaster Alert Transmitter (DAT) devices by the  Coast Guard and Marine Fisheries Directorate, Government of Odisha, has not made  much headway.

Owing to the heavy wind and tidal waves under the impact of cyclonic storm ‘Daye’, 14  fishermen went missing in the sea. They were stranded in deep sea after their boats  developed snag this week. While the Indian Coast Guard (ICG)  personnel launched a  search operation, they could not locate the fishermen owing to the weather condition.

Three days back, seven fishermen in two boats - Nirman and Omm Maa Parbati - had  gone to the sea for fishing despite cyclone alert. Sources said the boat engines  developed snag and they could not return to the coast. They were rescued by a ICG  vessel ‘Sujay’ on Friday. While one of the boats had not received DAT, the other had  received it but had not installed it as a result of which, ICG could not locate the ships in  the deep sea.

In 2011, the ICG and ISRO had developed these low  cost devices to make sea voyages safe and hassle-free for fishermen. The device has round-the-clock satellite link and in case of emergency, the fishermen  can use the user-friendly device to connect to Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre  (MRCC), Chennai, which is the hub for DATS. The signal from a DAT, when activated  from a fishing boat, is detected by the INSAT and relayed to the MRCC. All information,  including the registration number and beacon ID, is available at the MRCC to identify  the boat, and its location for speedy rescue.

Assistant Director of Fisheries (Marine), Kujang, Manas Ranjan Sahoo said DATs were distributed among around 500 fishermen in the district but many of them did not fit the devices to their boats. Those who installed the devices, have not linked them with the MRCC, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani. (Photo | Twitter)
Watch Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s engagement bash in Italy
Piyush Goyal announces new mines in Parasia, aims employment generation
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival