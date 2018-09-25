Hockey India players to participate in KBC

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:In another high-profile promotional endeavour for Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018, Indian Hockey team captain PR Sreejesh, Arjuna Awardee Manpreet Singh along with other players will participate in popular reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati in a special Friday episode.

The special segment of KBC Karamveers is felicitating individuals whose heroic actions and good deeds have brought a positive change in the society. Some Karamveers will be accompanied by celebrities championing their cause.

In this episode, the national hockey players will face the living legend Amitabh Bachchan in hot seats. The KBC will spread the message of Hockey World Cup scheduled to be held at Kalinga Stadium here from November 28 to December 16. Both Sreejesh and Singh have already left for Mumbai.