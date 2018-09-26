Sambalpur varsity campus tense after attack on faculty

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur University Teachers’ Association (SUTA) on Tuesday boycotted the classes following the alleged attack on Assistant Professor of Department of Political Science of the university, Rajat Kujur, by some students on Monday night.

The students allegedly attacked Kujur as he did not attend a cultural event, Nuakhai Bhetghat, organised by them. Kujur said students of the varsity owing allegiance to ABVP had asked him to preside over the meeting of Nuakhai Bhetgaht organised by them on Sunday. However, he had declined to preside over the meeting. But he attended a meeting organised by another group of students as guest of honour. The ABVP students were not happy with him after he declined to attend their meeting, Kujur said.

On Monday, after the meeting was over, Kujur went to his office chamber. Three ABVP students forcibly entered his office chamber and allegedly started abusing him. A student allegedly hit his head with a bottle, causing severe injury. Kujur was also prevented from talking on his mobile. After some time, the warden along with police and some students rescued Kujur and rushed him to hospital. Kujur has lodged a complaint against the three students in Burla police station.

However, a student of Department of Earth Science said Kujur forcibly took the ABVP student to his office chamber and attacked him in an inebriated condition. On Tuesday, two separate dharnas were staged in front of the Administrative Block of the varsity by two groups of students. One group of students demanded action against Kujur while the other group demanded action against the students, who attacked Kujur.

SUTA secretary Jasmir Naik said they have submitted a memorandum to the Vice-Chancellor demanding action against the culprits involved in the attack on Kujur. University Vice-Chancellor Deepak Behera said it is an unfortunate incident. He has referred the matter to the disciplinary committee and it is under investigation, he said. Meanwhile, police have registered two separate cases and three platoons of police force have been deployed on the campus to check any untoward incident.