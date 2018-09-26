Home States Odisha

Sambalpur varsity campus tense after attack on faculty

The students allegedly attacked Kujur as he did not attend a cultural event, Nuakhai Bhetghat, organised by them.

Published: 26th September 2018 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur University Teachers’ Association (SUTA) on Tuesday boycotted the classes following the alleged attack on Assistant Professor of Department of Political Science of the university, Rajat Kujur, by some students on Monday night.

The students allegedly attacked Kujur as he did not attend a cultural event, Nuakhai Bhetghat, organised by them. Kujur said students of the varsity owing allegiance to ABVP had asked him to preside over the meeting of Nuakhai Bhetgaht organised by them on Sunday. However, he had declined to preside over the meeting. But he attended a meeting organised by another group of students as guest of honour. The ABVP students were not happy with him after he declined to attend their meeting, Kujur said.

On Monday, after the meeting was over, Kujur went to his office chamber. Three ABVP students forcibly entered his office chamber and allegedly started abusing him. A student allegedly hit his head with a bottle, causing severe injury. Kujur was also prevented from talking on his mobile.  After some time, the warden along with police and some students rescued Kujur and rushed him to hospital. Kujur has lodged a complaint against the three students in Burla police station.

However, a student of Department of Earth Science said Kujur forcibly took the ABVP student to his office chamber and attacked him in an inebriated condition. On Tuesday, two separate dharnas were staged in front of the Administrative Block of the varsity by two groups of students. One  group of students demanded action against Kujur while the other group demanded action against the students, who attacked Kujur.

SUTA secretary Jasmir Naik said they have submitted a memorandum to the Vice-Chancellor demanding action against the culprits involved in the attack on Kujur.  University Vice-Chancellor Deepak Behera said it is an unfortunate incident. He has referred the matter to the disciplinary committee and it is under investigation,  he said. Meanwhile, police have registered two separate cases and three platoons of police  force have been deployed on the campus to check any untoward incident.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh