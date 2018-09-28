Home States Odisha

Plastic-free Kalinga Stadium to welcome sports lovers

The State Government has vowed to host a plastic-free Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup at Kalinga Stadium here from November 28 to December 16.

Published: 28th September 2018 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2018 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

CM Naveen Patnaik with a replica of Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup trophy in Bhubaneswar ( Photo I EPS/Irfana)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:The State Government has vowed to host a plastic-free Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup at Kalinga Stadium here from November 28 to December 16. The initiative is aimed at showcasing the Capital as an environment friendly city.

Sources said, the stake holders are keen on presenting Bhubaneswar as a green and clean city to players and delegates from foreign countries. The event is expected to boost sports tourism.Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced a complete ban on use of plastic across the State starting from October 2. The first phase of the ban would include cities like Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Sambalpur, Rourkela, Puri and the entire State would be made plastic-free over next two years, the Chief Minister had said.

Odisha generates around 27,859 tonne of plastic waste per annum. Earlier, the State had banned the use, sale, import, storage and littering of polythene carry bags of less than 20 microns thickness under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.  The Government will take utmost care to avoid use of plastic in and around Kalinga Stadium during the mega sports event.

Eviction drive near stadium

A massive eviction drive was carried out near gate number 1 of Kalinga Stadium along Behera Sahi road on Thursday. Around 31 illegal structures were demolished in a joint operation conducted by Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), General Administration Department and Commissionerate Police at Gauda Basti near the stadium’s boundary wall. The officials said 21 asbestos and tin covered houses, five tin covered shops, three thatched houses and two thatched cow sheds were demolished and removed, following which the Construction and Demolition Waste team started lifting the debris from the site.

The requisition for the eviction was made by Deputy Commissioner, South-West-Zone of BMC, on Wednesday. Four excavators and a cow catcher of BMC were engaged in the eviction drive. “The eviction drive will continue for making the surroundings near Kalinga Stadium free from encroachment. This will create a better ambience around the stadium ahead of the Hockey World Cup,” Additional Commissioner-cum-Member Enforcement, BDA, Bhabani Shankar Chayani said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Kalinga Stadium

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Lawyers Kaleeswaram Raj and Thulasi K Raj leave after the Supreme Court verdict on adultery law in New Delhi Thursday September 27 2018. | PTI
Adultery no more a crime in India
Gallery
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fathima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan, during the trailer launch event. (Photo | AP)
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai
Take a look at the list of the game's biggest entertainers, Brendon McCullum's name will be there among the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Jonty Rhodes and others. On his 37th birthday, here are few quick facts about the big-hitting New Zealander. (Photo | Twitter/Brendon McCullum)
Happy birthday Brendon McCullum: Player who defined T20 batting