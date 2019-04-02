Home States Odisha

Renowned dramatist Kartik Chandra Rath dies at 71 in Cuttack

Published: 02nd April 2019 12:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 12:57 AM   |  A+A-

kartik_rath

Eminent theatre organiser and playwright Kartik Chandra Rath (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

CUTTACK: Eminent theatre organiser and playwright Kartik Chandra Rath passed away at his residence here following a brief illness on Monday, family sources said.

He was 70 and is survived by wife and three children.

Rath was ailing for past few days and breathed his last on Monday afternoon, they said.

"People of the state will remember him for his unflinching dedication in organising single-handedly the annual International Theatre Festival and Theatre Olympiad here in the city for nearly 25 years without fail," said his childhood friend and music director Swarup Nayak.

Recipient of Kendra Sangeet Natak Akademi award and Odishi Sangeet Natak Akademi award, Rath has penned over hundred plays and directed over 500 plays in his career as a dramatist.

His play "Bhagwan Jane Manisha" staged at the National Theatre festival in Allahabad way back in 1980s gave him an opening as a dramatist from where he scripted a passionate career as a dramatist.

