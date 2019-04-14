Three Odisha students selected for UN programme

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Three students have been selected to participate in the United Nations Intensive Summer Study Programme-2019, scheduled to be held from June 3 to 7.

The selected students are Adyasha Nanda, Subhalaxmi Patnaik and Fax Sahoo, all belonging to Dhenkanal district. Adyasha is a Plus-Three student in Dhenkanal Autonomous College.

Subhalaxmi is an LLM student in Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA), Bhubaneswar. Fax Sahoo is a student of Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management (IITTM) under Ministry of Tourism, Bhubaneswar.

