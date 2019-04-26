Cage fish farming in Hirakud begins

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Fisheries department has started circular cage fish farming in Hirakud Dam Reservoir (HDR) here to boost production of Indian major carps. The HDR is the first reservoir in the country where circular cage fish farming has been started.

Deputy Director of Fisheries, Sambalpur Zone, Pabitra Kumar Behera said two circular cages have been installed near Muhammadpur area of Hirakud as a pilot project. The circular cages provide large space for fish movement and feeding, and the net walls without blind-edges prevent fish from hitting the walls, thus avoiding injuries, he added.

The cage is enclosed with mesh netting made from synthetic material. The diameter and depth of each cage is 15 metre and 5 metre respectively. The two circular cages have been installed at an estimated cost of `34 lakh. Releasing of fingerlings of Indian major carps into the cages is underway and the process will be completed soon, he said.

Behera said at least 12,000 fingerlings will be released into each cage which will produce about 10 tonne of fish within six months. Similarly, each cage will generate an income of `12 lakh in the same period. Altogether, 20 tonne of fish will be produced from each cage per annum with a yearly income of `24 lakh, he added.

Behera said two Primary Fishermen’s Co-operative Societies, Muhammadpur of Hirakud and Mahanadi of Burla, are associated with the pilot project. More circular cages will be installed in the reservoir to augment fish production, the official said.

The department had introduced cage fish farming in the reservoir in 2013 with installation of 28 facilities at an estimated cost of around `47 lakh. The fish farming through the 28 cages is being undertaken on PPP mode.