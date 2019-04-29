Home States Odisha

Summer sees a drop in number of blood donors

Hundreds of sickle cell and thalassemia patients depend on blood bank which provides 30 units per day.

Published: 29th April 2019 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Sweltering heat and summer holidays seem to have dried up the flow of blood in MKCG Medical blood bank here. The Government and private hospitals are now urging volunteers to come forward and donate blood.

Scarcity of blood at MKCG Medical blood bank has posed problems for patients who need blood during emergency. Apart from 1,100-bed MKCG Medical, the blood bank also provides blood to the referral hospitals in south Odisha, City Hospital and other hospitals. However, due to rising heat, the number of  blood donation has come down. The hospital authorities are in a fix to meet the demand. 

As per reports, the blood bank collects around 3,000 units of blood from June to March every year from the camps and donors at the bank. More than 200 organisations hold blood donation camps in the district.
In February last year, 25 blood donation camps were organised. But the number of camps reduced to 14 in March this year and around 723 blood units were collected. This month, no blood donation camp has been organised due to scorching heat, leading to the scarcity. 

Hundreds of sickle cell and thalassemia patients depend on blood bank which provides 30 units per day. Besides, around 30 blood units are required daily for emergency patients, including accident victims and pregnant women. At present, the blood bank collects around 50 units per day and the shortfall is being managed by attendants and relatives of the patients, said Dr R Panigrahy of the blood bank.

Meanwhile, the hospitals have urged the volunteers to come forward and donate blood. On Friday, Ashok Nagar Youth Association in the city, led by former corporator Surendra Moharana, organised a camp and collected 223 units of blood. Similarly, social worker Raghunath organised a camp and collected 72 units.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chemical factories turn to ash as massive fire breaks out in Delhi's Naraina
India Elections 2019: Fourth Phase of polls off to a slow start
Gallery
Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 26, filed his Lok Sabha nomination from Varanasi. As per PM Modi’s declaration in the poll affidavit, his assets amount to worth Rs 2.5 crore, including a residential plot in Gandhinagar. Modi has a fix
How rich are our netas? Here's a lowdown
Amitabh Bachchan - Bollywood’s Shahenshah had contested the 1984 Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad seat with a Congress ticket on the behest of his good friend and former PM Rajiv Gandhi. Though he won the seat with a heavy margin, he quit as a MP three
Celebrities who have entered the Parliament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp