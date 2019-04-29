Summer sees a drop in number of blood donors

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Sweltering heat and summer holidays seem to have dried up the flow of blood in MKCG Medical blood bank here. The Government and private hospitals are now urging volunteers to come forward and donate blood.

Scarcity of blood at MKCG Medical blood bank has posed problems for patients who need blood during emergency. Apart from 1,100-bed MKCG Medical, the blood bank also provides blood to the referral hospitals in south Odisha, City Hospital and other hospitals. However, due to rising heat, the number of blood donation has come down. The hospital authorities are in a fix to meet the demand.

As per reports, the blood bank collects around 3,000 units of blood from June to March every year from the camps and donors at the bank. More than 200 organisations hold blood donation camps in the district.

In February last year, 25 blood donation camps were organised. But the number of camps reduced to 14 in March this year and around 723 blood units were collected. This month, no blood donation camp has been organised due to scorching heat, leading to the scarcity.

Hundreds of sickle cell and thalassemia patients depend on blood bank which provides 30 units per day. Besides, around 30 blood units are required daily for emergency patients, including accident victims and pregnant women. At present, the blood bank collects around 50 units per day and the shortfall is being managed by attendants and relatives of the patients, said Dr R Panigrahy of the blood bank.

Meanwhile, the hospitals have urged the volunteers to come forward and donate blood. On Friday, Ashok Nagar Youth Association in the city, led by former corporator Surendra Moharana, organised a camp and collected 223 units of blood. Similarly, social worker Raghunath organised a camp and collected 72 units.