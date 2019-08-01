Odisha Government to approach NHAI to clear detailed project report for bridges

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Revenue Minister Sudam Marndi on Wednesday assured the people of taking expeditious steps for construction of new bridges to ensure all-weather connectivity across the district.

Reviewing the post-flood situation here, the Minister said the State Government would approach the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to submit detailed project report (DPR) of the new bridge projects at the earliest. The projects are aimed at checking submergence of the low-lying bridges during rains which results in frequent disruption of communication.

The NHAI had six months back planned five new bridges to replace low-lying bridges at Potteru, Kangrukonda, Pangam, MV-90 and MV-72. The DPR of the projects, however, is yet to be submitted by the NHAI, Jeypore division as a result of which, tenders have not to be floated so far.

This apart, construction of three bridges to replace low-lying bridges has been inordinately delayed. In 2016, the Roads and Building (R&B) Division took up the three projects near MV-11, Korukonda and MV-37 under the scheme of Special Area Rural Connectivity Authority (SARCA). Work order for the projects was given to Vijayawada-based RR Infratech Private at an estimated cost of Rs 5.98 crore. The bridges were supposed to be completed by December 2017. But, all three projects have missed their deadline twice.

As heavy rains continued in the district, floodwater flowed two feet over the low lying bridges at Kangrukonda and Undrukonda as a result of which, commuters were stranded on Malkangiri- Kalimela-Motu and Kalimela-Podia roads of the NH-326. Low lying bridge at Potteru on NH- 326 and MV-11, Korukonda and Tarlakota on Malkangiri-Balimela road were also submerged.

The Minister also asked the district administration to submit a detailed report on crop and property damage due to floods within a week. He directed officials concerned to provide immediate relief to the flood-affected people.

Later, the Minister made an aerial survey of Inchimetla village under Undrkonda panchayat limits in Podia block where 40-year old Kawasi Bhime was killed on Monday when a wall of his kutcha house collapsed due to heavy rainfall. The district which received an average of 302.34 mm rainfall from July 26 to 29 caused major damage to road infrastructure.