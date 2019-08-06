Home States Odisha

Talcher stir: Coal crisis grim

24 power stations in nine states depend on Talcher coalfield for running their units

Published: 06th August 2019 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Talcher Coalfields

Talcher Coalfields (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

TALCHER: Even as the mine bandh at Talcher Coalfields paralysed coal production and dispatch for the 13th day on Monday the State Government continues to remain a silent spectator.

With no end to the stalemate in sight, coal supply to 24 power stations in nine states dependant on Talcher coalfield continues to be hit. The States which depend on Talcher for coal are Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Odisha. Almost all the power stations have depleted the coal stock, said sources.

At Talcher, while 3,000 MW NTPC-Kaniha is running two of its six 500 MW units, another NTPC plant Talcher Thermal Power Station (TTPS) has shut down four units and running only one 60 MW unit. What is worrying is that power production from the lone unit is less than 60 MW and this plant is dedicated to Odisha. This has led to apprehensions that the State may be heading for power crisis if the stir continued.
Meanwhile, the second meeting called by Sub Collector Paresh Chandra Nayak on Monday for a solution failed as agitators stuck to their demand of `1 crore compensation and a permanent MCL job a member of the deceased family. MCL in the meeting assured that their job demand will be taken up by MCL board and Coal India Limited (CIL).

Coal workers had taken out a rally here on Monday under the leadership of their four coal trade union leaders. They met Sub Collector asking him to open the mine and enable them to work. They demanded adequate compensation to the dead and injured families. North Central Range DIG Narasigh Bhol said, “we are watching and assessing the situation.”

Fourth body recovered

Body of the fourth victim of Bharatpur mine mishap has been recovered from the debris at accident site on Monday. The body has been identified as that of Ramesh Dash of Nakeipasi village. He was working as private security guard in the mine. With this, all the four missing staff who got buried under a mound of earth on July 23 have been recovered. Nine others were injured in the mishap.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Talcher Coalfields mine bandh Tamil Nadu Andhra Pradesh Karnataka NTPC-Kaniha Bharatpur mine mishap
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp