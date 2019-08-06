Talcher stir: Coal crisis grim

By Express News Service

TALCHER: Even as the mine bandh at Talcher Coalfields paralysed coal production and dispatch for the 13th day on Monday the State Government continues to remain a silent spectator.

With no end to the stalemate in sight, coal supply to 24 power stations in nine states dependant on Talcher coalfield continues to be hit. The States which depend on Talcher for coal are Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Odisha. Almost all the power stations have depleted the coal stock, said sources.

At Talcher, while 3,000 MW NTPC-Kaniha is running two of its six 500 MW units, another NTPC plant Talcher Thermal Power Station (TTPS) has shut down four units and running only one 60 MW unit. What is worrying is that power production from the lone unit is less than 60 MW and this plant is dedicated to Odisha. This has led to apprehensions that the State may be heading for power crisis if the stir continued.

Meanwhile, the second meeting called by Sub Collector Paresh Chandra Nayak on Monday for a solution failed as agitators stuck to their demand of `1 crore compensation and a permanent MCL job a member of the deceased family. MCL in the meeting assured that their job demand will be taken up by MCL board and Coal India Limited (CIL).

Coal workers had taken out a rally here on Monday under the leadership of their four coal trade union leaders. They met Sub Collector asking him to open the mine and enable them to work. They demanded adequate compensation to the dead and injured families. North Central Range DIG Narasigh Bhol said, “we are watching and assessing the situation.”

Fourth body recovered

Body of the fourth victim of Bharatpur mine mishap has been recovered from the debris at accident site on Monday. The body has been identified as that of Ramesh Dash of Nakeipasi village. He was working as private security guard in the mine. With this, all the four missing staff who got buried under a mound of earth on July 23 have been recovered. Nine others were injured in the mishap.