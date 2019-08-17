Home States Odisha

Rains add damage to NH-26 stretch passing through Odisha

Locals said the NH stretch has turned into a death trap and at least four to five accidents occur every day.

Published: 17th August 2019 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

The NH-26 stretch near Jeypore

The NH-26 stretch near Jeypore

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Replete with potholes, the Visakhapatnam-Raipur NH-26 stretch passing through Koraput district is a commuter’s nightmare. Base of the 23-km road stretch from Jeypore to Borrigumma has eroded owing to movement of large number of heavy vehicles.

The NH stretch was constructed 30 years back and renovated at regular  intervals with just filling up of the potholes. Five years back, the top layer of the entire road was re-laid by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), considering the increasing pressure of heavy vehicles on it. Traffic on the Koraput stretch of the NH-26 has doubled in the last five years.

The NH was designed for handling traffic of 1,500 to 2,000 vehicles per day and has the capacity to bear a burden of 30 to 40 tonnes daily. But a drastic increase in the number of heavy vehicles from Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and within Odisha has put more pressure on the NH. As many as 5,000 goods carrying heavy vehicles use the road daily and the load exceeds 50 tonnes. During rains, potholes develop on the road causing hindrance in the movement of both heavy vehicles and two-wheelers.

A year back, the NHAI engineers noticed that base of the road was weak and had eroded. They apprised the NHAI authorities in Bhubaneswar about the need for reconstruction of the Jeypore-Borrigumma stretch and the latter had agreed. But, work on the NH stretch is yet to start. After incessant rains and flash flood in the district, the road remained submerged for some days and was damaged again.

Locals said the NH stretch has turned into a death trap and at least four to five accidents occur every day. Members of district transporters union, chamber of commerce and citizens forum have also take up the issue with Jeypore NHAI.

Sources in NHAI said work on the NH stretch will begin after monsoon and an amount of `80 crore would be required for the purpose.

DEATH TRAP

  • NH-26 has developed potholes near Jeypore new bus stand, Old RMC gate, Paper Mill junction, Randapali, Ambaguda, Jayantigiri
  • At least 5 accidents occur every day
  • NHAI tried to fill up some potholes but the road was again damaged after rains
Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NH 26 Odisha NH 26 Odisha rains Visakhapatnam Raipur highway NH 26 rain damage Odisha highway damage
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out in AIIMS, New Delhi on 17 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out at AIIMS Delhi, rescue operations underway
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami (File Photo| EPS)
  Public discuss carving of Tenkasi district from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli
Gallery
A shepherd taking his lambs and goats to station road Srinagar in order to sell them for Bakr-eid. (Picture taken on evening of August 9, three days before Eid-ul-Zuha /EPS)
Empty roads, security forces, constant vigil: An inside look from locked-down Kashmir
Hundreds of women demonstrated Friday night in downtown Mexico City to protest against a string of alleged sexual attacks by police officers. (Photo | AP)
Mexican women take to streets protesting police rapes and these pics will give you goosebumps!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp