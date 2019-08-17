Rural roads yet to be repaired in Odisha's Koraput district

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Rainfall has subsided but connectivity to many rural parts of Koraput district is yet to be restored. As many as 200 rural roads in Jeypore, Kundra, Borrigumma, Kotpad, Bandhguam, Narayanpatana, Dasmantpur, Laxmipur, Nandapur, Lamataput were damaged and 50 culverts were washed away in heavy rains.

Communication from these blocks to Jeypore and Koraput towns has not been restored. Flood water is still running over Umuri-Randapali road near Akamba village.In Kotpad block, the situation continues to be grim. Vast areas of agricultural land continue to be submerged and farmers fear that crops would be lost if water is not drained out soon.

The district administration has asked revenue, rural development and agriculture officials to complete damage assessment soon for distribution of relief. As per preliminary reports, 600 houses were either partially or completely damaged in the rains.