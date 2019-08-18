Noted Odisha journalist Ranjit Guru passes away

Home States Odisha

With over a three-decade-long career in journalism, Guru was working with leading Odia daily Sambad in a senior editorial position.

Journalist and columnist Ranjit Guru

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Noted journalist and columnist Ranjit Guru passed away at a private hospital here on Sunday following a brief illness. He was 61 and is survived by wife and a daughter.

Guru, who was admitted to a private hospital here a few days back, breathed his last at around 12.30 am.

A number of dignitaries including Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister for Petroleum and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan condoled Guru’s demise.

Guru had carved a special identity for himself by highlighting important issues through his writings and columns, said the Chief Minister while expressing grief over the passing away of the senior journalist.

“His contribution to journalism, art and culture was immense,” he said.

Pradhan said Odia media has suffered a big loss in the demise of Guru, who had created a special position as a journalist, columnist and political analyst.

Minister of State for Information and Public Relations Raghunandan Das, senior BJP leaders including Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Pradipta Naik and the party’s state unit president and MP Basanta Panda also condoled Guru’s demise.

With over a three-decade long career in journalism, Guru was working with leading Odia daily Sambad in a senior editorial position.

He was also associated with leading newspapers like Anandabazar Patrika and The Asian Age. He had undergone kidney transplant surgery in 2005.

Guru’s last rites will be performed in Sambalpur, family sources said.

