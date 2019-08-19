Home States Odisha

Decline in passenger traffic at Odisha's Veer Surendra Sai Airport in July

The other reason for the decline in passenger traffic could be withdrawal of Delhi-Jharsuguda flight for which a Boeing 737-800 aircraft with seating capacity of 189 was used.

Published: 19th August 2019 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha's Veer Surendra Sai Airport

Odisha's Veer Surendra Sai Airport

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Around 16,000 passengers travelled through Jharsuguda Airport in July. The number of air passengers was recorded at 19,000 in June.

On an average, around 525 passengers use the airport daily. So, far over 59,000 passengers have travelled to various destinations served by Spicejet and Alliance Air from the airport.

As per trend in the aviation sector, negative growth during monsoon in passenger traffic is a normal feature.

The other reason for the decline in passenger traffic could be withdrawal of Delhi-Jharsuguda flight for which a Boeing 737-800 aircraft with seating capacity of 189 was used.

The flight operated every Monday. Inclement weather at the airport could also have contributed to the fall in passenger traffic.

Recently, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) had upgraded the navigational infrastructure at the airport by commissioning Doppler Very High-Frequency Omni Range (DVOR) and Distance Measuring Instrument (DME).  

Spicejet was permitted by the DGCA to use it. The move is aimed at reducing diversion or cancellation of flights due to bad weather at the airport.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Jharsugudu Spicejet Alliance Air Airports Authority of India Doppler Very High-Frequency Omni Range
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp