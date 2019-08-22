Home States Odisha

Dwindling catch of hilsa a worry for fishermen

The yield has dipped by 70 per cent in the last ten years causing acute shortage of the delectable fish

Published: 22nd August 2019 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2019 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Hilsha fish (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Falling catch of Hilsa, the king of fish, has cast a dark shadow on the fortunes of the fishermen in Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara districts.

The yield has dipped by 70 per cent in the last 10 years, causing acute shortage of the delectable fish and resultant skyrocketing of prices year after year.

Ten years back, hilsa yield in the two districts was about 15,000 tonne per year. But it has come down to 625.06 tonne in 2014- 2015. Similarly, 609.60 tonne was registered in 2015-2016, 653.73 tonne in 2016-2017, 1476.43 tonne in 2017-2018 and 1644.79 tonne in 2018-2019. 

The dwindling population has pushed the price of savoury fish. While small size hilsa is being sold betweenRs 800 andRs 1000 per kg in Paradip, bigger fish is priced atRs 1000 toRs 1500 per kg. 

Earlier, Paradip and its nearby fish markets were flooded with basketfuls of hilsa fish during rainy season. But now that is a rare sight. Even if hilsa fishes are spotted, most of them are small in size.

During rainy season, fishermen generally find hilsa in abundance at the confluence of river mouth of Mahanadi and the Bay of Bengal. But this year, the rain  playing hide and seek has impacted the yield, said fisherman Sukant Behera.

According to sources, rampant fishing of mother and juvenile hilsa has led to dwindling catch. Environmentalists said water pollution and excess use of licensed fishing boats and trawlers are other major causes of the decline. Release of effluent from different industries to water bodies has caused the depletion of marine fishes including hilsa. 

Assistant Director of Fisheries (Marine) Manas Ranjan Sahoo, however, said, “The last two years have witnessed a rise in hilsa catch due to suitable climate and several measures taken by the department.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hilsa odisha fish
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ICC Test Championship: Can Team India solve its selection dilemma ahead of West Indies Test?
Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference on the arrest of P. Chidambaram at AICC in New Delhi on Thursday. (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
No offence disclosed against P Chidambaram: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, is back for its Winter/Festive show from August 20-25, 2019. As usual, Bollywood stars attended in droves and made sure their ramp appearances made heads turn. Check out glimpses fro
IN PICS | Katrina Kaif, Hardik Pandya, Farhan and Shibani turn showstoppers at Lakme Fashion Week
With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp