Oyster traders cash in on fishing ban

The seven-month ban on fishing at Gahirmatha marine sanctuary,  in force till May 31, has provided an opportunity for those involved in illegal oyster trade to make some quick bucks.

Published: 27th February 2019 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 10:01 AM

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The seven-month ban on fishing at Gahirmatha marine sanctuary,  in force till May 31, has provided an opportunity for those involved in illegal oyster trade to make some quick bucks.
Some fishermen have been cashing in on the chance and are allegedly involved in the illegal trade. An oyster trader of Mahakalapada said the trade is flourishing during the fishing ban period.

“The fishing ban, which came into force from November 1 last year, has given an impetus to oyster trade in Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts. The ban will be in effect till May 31 and the trade is all set to enable fishermen make a tidy profit till then,” said District Fishermen’s Association vice-president Arjun Mandal. He said during the regular season, oyster trade provides supplementary income to fishermen while during the fishing ban, it becomes their primary source of income.

Sources said traders purchase oysters from fishermen at `200 to `300 per kg.  Owing to its high demand in several countries, there has been a surge in oyster catching. Oysters are also used to make ornaments  and crafts such as chandeliers, table lamp shades, flowerpots and pen stands.

