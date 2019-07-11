‘Centre committed to aquaculture development’

By Express News Service

NIMAPARA: Union Minister of State of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and MSME Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Wednesday said the Centre is committed to the development of aquaculture through Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, which was introduced recently.

Speaking at a function to mark 19th National Fish Farmers’ Day at Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture, Sarangi urged scientists to develop viable organic fish farming models and water efficient aquaculture methods to increase productivity and environment conservation.

In his address, Vice Chancellor of Centurion University of Technology and Management Prof Haribandhu Panda stressed the need for training farmers. Director of CIFA Dr Bind R Pillai also spoke.