Potholed roads, a sordid picture of apathy and corruption

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Gaping potholes dotting the city roads in the wake of rains have not only posed serious risks for the residents but also exposed the extent of apathy and corruption entrenched in the system.

Presenting a sordid picture of civic neglect, bitumen topping has been washed off even in the recently repaired roads at most places, which replete with potholes have virtually turned death traps for motorists and commuters. The number of accidents and mishaps on city roads have increased significantly in the past few days due to water-filled potholes lying hidden from view.

Thanks to the wisdom of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) and the district administration, the Odisha Water Supply and Sewerage Board (OWSSB) has been allowed to continue digging of roads for carrying out the sanitation project. Due to the rains, the dug out portions cannot be filled and even those completed are again washed off. As the repaired roads developed life-threatening cavities due to substandard work, movement on city roads even on foot has become a dangerous proposition at many places. The major thoroughfares like Link Road to Badambadi, Barapathar to Meria Bazar, College Square to Station Bazar, Shailabala Women’s College road and roads passing through Buxi Bazar, Kesharpur, Dargha Bazar, Kathagada Sahi, Jhola Sahi, Nima Sahi localities are some glaring examples.

“As the deep potholes lay hidden under water, accidents have become commonplace and more and more people are suffering serious injuries every day,” said Girija Shankar Parida, a resident of Meria Bazar.

Drivers also complained of additional costs due to such accidents, apart from disruption of traffic.

CMC Commissioner Ananya Das said she had already directed OWSSB to expedite the construction work and restore roads dug by them.”It is pointless to carry out permanent road work during rainy season. However, steps are being taken to repair potholes as soon as possible,” said Das.

The question, thus, arises why the permanent road work was not carried out and completed before the onset of rains and why the road digging works continue in the rains.

“There is a proper game of corruption at play here with unscrupulous civic officials and contractors conniving to mint money. Road work in fair weather has been allowed to be sub-standard so that it will tear off within months and both will make money with repeat work. Further, carrying out road digging during rains also provides similar opportunity”, said an aggrieved citizen of the millennium city.