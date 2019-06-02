Fishing ban lifted in Gahirmatha  

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The seven-month fishing ban in Gahirmatha marine sanctuary, the world’s largest rookery of sea turtles in the district, was lifted on Saturday.The State Government had imposed the ban from November 1 to May 31 throughout the 20 km off the coast from Gahirmatha to Hukitola to protect the endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles during mating season.

Forest Range Officer of Gahirmatha Arabinda Mishra said around 4.7 lakh turtles laid eggs from February 26 to March 5 this year at Nasi-1 and Nasi-2 islands within the sanctuary. The forest officials have seized 102 boats and trawlers and arrested 832 fishermen on charges of illegally fishing within the sanctuary during the ban period, he added.

While trawlers are not allowed to fish in the marine sanctuary throughout the year, only traditional fishermen with their non-mechanised country boats are allowed for fishing after the end of the ban period in Gahirmatha, the forest officer said.

The Fishery department has also imposed another fishing ban from April 15 to June 15 to protect baby fishes during the breeding period. The mechanised boats are not allowed to venture into the sea, he informed.