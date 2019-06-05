Pipe water to all urban houses in Odisha by December

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After failing to meet several deadlines for supply of pipe water to all families residing in towns and cities of the State, the Government on Tuesday set a fresh target to cover all households in 114 urban local bodies.

The Government directed Urban Development Department to ensure that all households in urban areas are provided safe drinking water by the end of this year. The direction was given by Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena during a review on the progress of drinking water supply in urban areas.

Officials of the Department told the Minister that 793 drinking water supply projects are under execution while 642 of them have been completed. The remaining projects will be completed soon.

As per the Odisha Drinking Water Supply Policy-2013, the Government will ensure universal access to potable pipe water supply at an affordable cost to residents of urban areas by 2026. “Drinking water supply to all households is our top priority. We are planning to achieve the target by year-end,” Jena told reporters.

A provision of Rs 150 crore will be made to procure and supply generator sets to all the 114 ULBs to meet exigencies, he said and added that generator sets will come handy during emergency situation like cyclone when power disruption is expected.

Meanwhile, the Department has set up nine water testing laboratory to check water quality. Besides, measures have been taken to attain operational efficiency and develop a comprehensive monitoring mechanism.

Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had set March 2019 deadline to ensure pipe water supply to all households in urban areas. He had directed the Department to take steps to increase the per capita use of drinking water to 70 litres.

As per the direction of the Chief Minister house-to-house survey has been completed and families without pipe water have been identified. The other challenges before the Department is tackling water-logging in urban areas during the ensuing monsoon, the Minister said. This is the first review meeting of the Minister after assuming charge.

Quenching thirst