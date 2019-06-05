Home States Odisha

Pipe water to all urban houses in Odisha by December

Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena directed officials on the supply of drinking water  in areas under 114 urban local bodies.

Published: 05th June 2019 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

water

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After failing to meet several deadlines for supply of pipe water to all families residing in towns and cities of the State, the Government on Tuesday set a fresh target to cover all households in 114 urban local bodies.

The Government directed Urban Development Department to ensure that all households in urban areas are provided safe drinking water by the end of this year. The direction was given by Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena during a review on the progress of drinking water supply in urban areas.

Officials of the Department told the Minister that 793 drinking water supply projects are under execution while 642 of them have been completed. The remaining projects will be completed soon.

As per the Odisha Drinking Water Supply Policy-2013, the Government will ensure universal access to potable pipe water supply at an affordable cost to residents of urban areas by 2026. “Drinking water supply to all households is our top priority. We are planning to achieve the target by year-end,” Jena told reporters.

A provision of Rs 150 crore will be made to procure and supply generator sets to all the 114 ULBs to meet exigencies, he said and added that generator sets will come handy during emergency situation like cyclone when power disruption is expected.

Meanwhile, the Department has set up nine water testing laboratory to check water quality. Besides, measures have been taken to attain operational efficiency and develop a comprehensive monitoring mechanism.

Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had set March 2019 deadline to ensure pipe water supply to all households in urban areas. He had directed the Department to take steps to increase the per capita use of drinking water to 70 litres.

As per the direction of the Chief Minister house-to-house survey has been completed and families without pipe water have been identified. The other challenges before the Department is tackling water-logging in urban areas during the ensuing monsoon, the Minister said. This is the first review meeting of the Minister after assuming charge.

Quenching thirst

  • 793 projects under execution 
  • 642 water works completed
  • 2026 target for universal access to potable pipe water in urban areas 
  • Rs150 crore provision to procure and supply DG sets to all 114 ULBs
  • 70 litres per capita use hike proposed
Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Urban Development Department Odisha urban water supply Odisha Drinking Water Supply Policy 2013

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp