Odisha's Raja festival turns cause to fight illicit liquor

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Members of more than 70 self-help groups (SHG) in Jagatsinghpur on Friday gave Raja celebration a whole new twist by staging road blockade at Dhanipur section of Cuttack-Naugaon State Highway to demand arrest of illicit liquor traders.

Instead of engaging in festivities, the women used the first of the three-day-long festival as a gateway to highlight the socially pertinent issue by agitating to check illegal sale of liquor which has been flourishing with the connivance of police and excise officials.

Despite relentless agitation by the locals, no action has yet been taken.

Such is the scenario now that contraband like brown sugar and country-made liquor are sold in open, including at betel shops, they alleged.

“This has led to a rise in crime by miscreants and anti-socials. Even school going children are taking brown sugar. Raja festival is not celebration but a movement against liquor trade,” said president of Rambhadeipur SHG Kusum Bhoi.

Sarpanch of Rambhadeipur Bhramarbar Sahu said since their fervent appeals to police and excise officials fell on deaf ears, 77 SHGs united and decided to intensify the stir against illicit liquor on the occasion of Raja festival.

Later in the day, Jagatsinghpur Police led by IIC Rajanaikant Mishra rushed to the spot and pacified the irate women and assured to take steps to nab the illicit liquor traders following which the stir was called off.