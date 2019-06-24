Sambalpur Municipal Corporation to come up with wholesale fish market 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) will develop a wholesale fish market at Kamlibazar here to facilitate fishermen in getting the best price for their catch.

Deputy Director of Fisheries, Sambalpur Zone Pabitra Kumar Behera said the Fisheries department has requested SMC authorities to submit the project proposal along with detail site plan for the fish market.

The wholesale fish market will house a godown, ice plant and cold storage. This apart, proper drainage system will be developed inside the market, he said.

The state government has already sanctioned Rs 2 crore for the market. The godown and ice pant will be set up in the first phase.

The SMC will float the tender for the project after approval of the proposal along with detail site plan by the Fisheries department, Behera informed.

He said land for establishment of the wholesale market has already been identified. The market will be set up over half an acre of land in the Government fish farm located at Kamlibazar, he said.

Spread over an area of 51 acre, the fish farm was established in 1958.

Strategically located fish market will be convenient for both the fishermen and traders.

Behera said trading of around 50 quintal of fish will be done daily at the proposed market.

Fishermen generally sell their catch to middlemen at a lower price.

However, once the project is materialised, fishermen will get better price for their catch as traders will buy the fish in open auction at the market, he added.

Around 4,500 fishermen of the district will be benefited from the market.

Apart from Hirakud Dam Reservoir, fishermen of the district also depend on Harihar Joar in Rairakhol and Banksal reservoir in Jamankira block for their livelihood.