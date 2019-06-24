Home States Odisha

Sambalpur Municipal Corporation to come up with wholesale fish market 

Odisha government has already sanctioned Rs 2 crore for the market, the godown and ice pant will be set up in the first phase.

Published: 24th June 2019 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

fish market

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) will develop a wholesale fish market at Kamlibazar here to facilitate fishermen in getting the best price for their catch.

Deputy Director of Fisheries, Sambalpur Zone Pabitra Kumar Behera said the Fisheries department has requested SMC authorities to submit the project proposal along with detail site plan for the fish market.  

 The wholesale fish market will house a godown, ice plant and cold storage. This apart, proper drainage system will be developed inside the market, he said.

The state government has already sanctioned Rs 2 crore for the market. The godown and ice pant will be set up in the first phase.

The SMC will float the tender for the project after approval of the proposal along with detail site plan by the Fisheries department, Behera informed.  

He said land for establishment of the wholesale market has already been identified. The market will be set up over half an acre of land in the Government fish farm located at Kamlibazar, he said.

Spread over an area of 51 acre, the fish farm was established in 1958.

Strategically located fish market will be convenient for both the fishermen and traders. 

Behera said trading of around 50 quintal of fish will be done daily at the proposed market. 

Fishermen generally sell their catch to middlemen at a lower price. 

However, once the project is materialised, fishermen will get better price for their catch as traders will buy the fish in open auction at the market, he added.

Around 4,500 fishermen of the district will be benefited from the market.

Apart from Hirakud Dam Reservoir, fishermen of the district also depend on Harihar Joar in Rairakhol and Banksal reservoir in Jamankira block for their livelihood.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Sambalpur Sambalpur Municipal Corporation SMC SMC wholesale fish market Wholesale fish market Sambalpur
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp