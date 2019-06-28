Home States Odisha

Odisha's Ganjam railway projects lost in files

The proposed railway lines are aimed at connecting the Parliamentary constituencies of Berhampur, Aska, Kandhamal and Sambalpur.

Published: 28th June 2019

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: It has been eight years since the survey report for the railway line between Berhampur and Sambalpur was submitted to the Railway Ministry. 

But, there has been no progress till date.

In its reply to a RTI query filed by advocate B Sankar Patra, the East Coast Railway had submitted a 212-page report on the project in 2011 but it has not yet been registered in the Pink Book of the Indian Railways.

As per norms, a railway project cannot be started unless it is registered in the Pink Book.

Similar is the plight of several other railway projects which were planned in the district. Some of them were envisaged during the tenure of UPA Government.

While the wagon factory project at Sitalpalli on the outskirts of Berhampur was shelved, there has been no progress in railway line projects between Berhampur and Sambalpur and Gopalpur and Talcher even as Ganjam district is a major revenue earner for Indian Railways.

The proposed railway lines are aimed at connecting the Parliamentary constituencies of Berhampur, Aska, Kandhamal and Sambalpur.

People, especially those residing in rural areas would get a cheaper and viable mode of transport if these projects are implemented.

Patra said he has written to the Prime Minister and Railway Minister on the issue.

He stressed that the railway line between Berhampur and Sambalpur will help in developing the economy of districts like Ganjam, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sambalpur, Angul, Sonepur, etc.

Besides, it will also create employment opportunities.

Meanwhile, as per reply to Patra’s RTI query, the Railway Ministry stated that survey for the Gopalpur-Talcher railway line has been sanctioned and an amount of Rs 50 lakh allocated for the purpose. 

