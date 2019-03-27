Liquor ban a fortnight before polls demanded

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Members of Senior Citizen Forum in association with Odisha Nisha Nibaran Abhijan on Tuesday staged an agitation in front of Kujang block office demanding ban on sale of liquor at least 15 days before voting to ensure smooth elections in the State.

The agitators said the Election Commission of India’s decision to stop sale of liquor 24 hours ahead of elections would not help in achieving the objective of ensuring peaceful elections.

They said workers of political parties stock huge quantities of liquor to woo the voters much before the polls. It is also apprehended that just before the polls in their constituencies, candidates may procure liquor from neighbouring districts where voting is over.

Members of the forum said Bihar has taken the lead in banning liquor and now Tamil Nadu is doing the same. Different sections of people have been demanding that alcohol be banned in Odisha too.

They said no hotels, restaurants or other eating joints are allowed to serve liquor during the elections but it is allegedly sold in the local market. Nexus between Excise officials and liquor traders is believed to have encouraged illegal sale of liquor. Senior Citizen Forum president Birendra Kumar Biswal and Odisha Nisha Nibaran Abhijan block unit president Nisakar Muduli submitted a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer through the BDO, Kujang.