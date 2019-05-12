Home States Odisha

State Govt aid for fisheries, animal resources sectors

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announces livelihood package to compensate the loss

Published: 12th May 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AS the extremely severe cyclone Fani inflicted heavy damage on animal resources development and fisheries sectors, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced livelihood support package for compensating the farmers who suffered losses. The package includes compensation of Rs 30,000 per milch cow and buffalo, Rs 25,000 per draught animal (up to three animals), Rs 16,000 per calf (up to six animals), Rs 3,000 per goat (up to 30 animals) and Rs 50 per bird (maximum Rs 5,000).

For cow sheds damaged during the cyclone, 50,000 affected farmers/women self help groups (WSHGs) will be provided assistance of Rs 50,000 each. Besides, 20,000 affected farmers/WSHGs will be provided compensation of Rs 30,000 each for construction of damaged goat shed. Besides, 5,000 farmers/WSHGs will be assisted with four goats and one buck with unit cost of Rs 20,000 each under Odisha Livelihoods Mission. The Chief Minister announced financial assistance of 50 per cent of Rs 80,000 for a new Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Boat on replacement basis and 50 pc of Rs 20,000 for net for fully or partially damaged boats and nets for the affected marine and Chilika fishermen.

Besides, financial assistance of 50 pc of Rs 30,000 for new FRP boat on replacement basis and 50 pc of Rs 20,000 for net will be provided to the affected inland fishermen. Financial assistance of Rs 12,200 per hectare will provided to the fish farmers (fresh water and brackish water) for repair of damaged dykes of 500 hectares. Besides, financial assistance of Rs 75,000 per hectare will provided to the fish farmers as input assistance for 200 hectares. Under the handicrafts sector, assistance of Rs 4,100 will be provided per artisan for replacement of tools/equipment and and Rs 4,100 per artisan for loss of raw materials/goods in process/finished goods will be provided to 70,000 artisans in the affected districts. Besides, financial assistance has also been announced for weavers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
A baby wild elephant crosses a road to return to the forest after being rescued at Deepor Beel wildlife sanctuary in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Dramatic photos capture rescue operation of baby elephant stuck in wetlands of Gauhati's Deepor Beel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp