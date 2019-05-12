State Govt aid for fisheries, animal resources sectors

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AS the extremely severe cyclone Fani inflicted heavy damage on animal resources development and fisheries sectors, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced livelihood support package for compensating the farmers who suffered losses. The package includes compensation of Rs 30,000 per milch cow and buffalo, Rs 25,000 per draught animal (up to three animals), Rs 16,000 per calf (up to six animals), Rs 3,000 per goat (up to 30 animals) and Rs 50 per bird (maximum Rs 5,000).

For cow sheds damaged during the cyclone, 50,000 affected farmers/women self help groups (WSHGs) will be provided assistance of Rs 50,000 each. Besides, 20,000 affected farmers/WSHGs will be provided compensation of Rs 30,000 each for construction of damaged goat shed. Besides, 5,000 farmers/WSHGs will be assisted with four goats and one buck with unit cost of Rs 20,000 each under Odisha Livelihoods Mission. The Chief Minister announced financial assistance of 50 per cent of Rs 80,000 for a new Fibre Reinforced Plastic (FRP) Boat on replacement basis and 50 pc of Rs 20,000 for net for fully or partially damaged boats and nets for the affected marine and Chilika fishermen.

Besides, financial assistance of 50 pc of Rs 30,000 for new FRP boat on replacement basis and 50 pc of Rs 20,000 for net will be provided to the affected inland fishermen. Financial assistance of Rs 12,200 per hectare will provided to the fish farmers (fresh water and brackish water) for repair of damaged dykes of 500 hectares. Besides, financial assistance of Rs 75,000 per hectare will provided to the fish farmers as input assistance for 200 hectares. Under the handicrafts sector, assistance of Rs 4,100 will be provided per artisan for replacement of tools/equipment and and Rs 4,100 per artisan for loss of raw materials/goods in process/finished goods will be provided to 70,000 artisans in the affected districts. Besides, financial assistance has also been announced for weavers.