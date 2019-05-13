Dharmendra Pradhan assures additional supply of 1000 KL kerosene to cyclone-hit Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday assured the Odisha government a supply additional quota of 1,000 kilo-litre (10 lakh litres) kerosene, free of cost to meet the urgent need of the people in the cyclone-affected areas.

This was in response to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's request to the Centre on Friday for release of an additional 1000 KL of subsidised kerosene for Puri district, which was devastated by the extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani on May 3.

Replying to the Patnaik, Pradhan said that the cost of the additional 1,000 KL of subsidised kerosene, which is Rs 3.2 crore will be handed over to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) by one of the oil PSUs of the Centre out of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) fund and the state government may utilise the same to meet the fuel requirement.

"I wish to inform you that I have advised one of the PSUs under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to contribute around Rs 3.2 crore (equivalent of the cost of 1000 KL of subsided kerosene on cost basis) through CSR fund to the CM Relief Fund to meet the requirement," Pradhan said in a letter dated May 11.

The additional quantity of subsided kerosene has been made available for lifting by the state government. Alongside, sufficient supplies of petrol, diesel and LPG have already been ensured in the cyclone-affected areas in Odisha, he added.

Pradhan further assured that the Petroleum and Natural Gas ministry and its PSUs will continue to provide necessary assistance to the state government in the aftermath of the cyclonic storm. In his letter to the Union Minister, the Chief Minister had requested for release of the additional quota free of cost as a special case for distribution among affected people.