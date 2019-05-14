Home States Odisha

Naveen Patnaik thanks PM for Centre's efficient tackling of Cyclone Fani, fuels coalition rumours

The sudden softening of stand by the BJD supremo, who had accused the BJP of ignoring the interest of Odisha, has created a flutter in the political circle. 

Published: 14th May 2019 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s praising the Centre for its support to the State Government for tackling the extremely severe cyclone Fani has fuelled speculation over post-poll ties between the ruling BJD and BJP.

The sudden softening of stand by the BJD supremo, who had accused the BJP of ignoring the interest of Odisha during campaigning for Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, has created a flutter in the political circle. 

“At the outset, I would like to thank the Union Government for the support rendered to the State of Odisha to effectively manage the extremely severe cyclone Fani and its aftermath,” Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday while seeking five lakh houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) for the cyclone-hit State.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) also thanked Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan for sanctioning 1,000 kilolitre of kerosene for distribution among the cyclone-hit people. Pradhan announced release of additional quota of kerosene a day after the CM wrote a letter to him seeking the sanction of 1,000 KL of kerosene for Fani-affected areas.

“Thank Union Minister Sri@dpradhanbjp for considering our request to provide 1,000 KL of kerosene oil free of cost to #CycloneFani ravaged #Odisha. It would help meet the immediate demand of kerosene oil for lighting purpose,” the CMO said in a tweet.

During his visit to Odisha on May 6, Prime Minister Modi had also praised the CM and said, “Naveen Babu has done a good job in evacuating people to safe place.”

After conducting an aerial survey of the cyclone-affected areas, the PM sanctioned Rs 1,000 crore as interim assistance.

