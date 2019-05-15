Home States Odisha

Rs 524.35 crore infrastructure damage in 53 urban local bodies

An assessment by the Government put the number of technical institutions damaged in Fani at 51.

Published: 15th May 2019 10:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2019 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

Hardly any trees and thatched homes were left standing, as Cyclone Fani terrorised residents of the temple town when it made landfall in Puri on Friday morning

Damage caused by cyclone Fani after it made landfall near Puri in Odisha. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The extremely severe cyclone Fani has damaged infrastructure worth `524.35 crore in 53 urban local bodies (ULBs) of different districts.

According to a preliminary estimate of the State Government, `162.76 crore will be required for repair of 750.44 km road damaged by the cyclone. Official sources said 27 Aahar centres in 22 ULBs have been damaged and `16.2 crore will be needed to repair these. Similarly, `29.64 crore will be required to repair 291.124 km of drain damaged in the ULBs.

The cyclone has also damaged 267 culverts for which `9.06 crore will be required for repair. The assessment report of the Government said `136.46 crore will needed to put the sewage system back in place in the ULBs.As water supply has been severely hit in the affected ULBs, `124.13 crore will be required for the restoration of the services.

The report further stated that `17.08 crore will be required for restoring street lights in Municipal Corporations of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Berhampur. Besides, `29.02 crore will be needed to restore street lights in the affected municipalities and NACs.

The cyclone has also damaged infrastructure of Government engineering colleges, schools and polytechnics, restoration of which will require `30.57 crore. Official sources said 22 Government ITIs, 18 Government polytechnics and engineering schools, four Government engineering/management colleges, Directorate of Employment, one district employment exchange and five skill development centres have been affected in the cyclone.

An assessment by the Government put the number of technical institutions damaged in Fani at 51.
The report said `25.67 crore will be required for restoration of damaged infrastructure in 22 Government ITIs at Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Khurda, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh and Puri districts. Besides, `3.45 crore will be required for restoration of infrastructure in four Government engineering colleges in Khurda, Cuttack and Ganjam.

Similarly, the report said 2,364 partly uprooted trees have been replanted in and around the State Capital. The replantation process is underway in the City.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyclone Fani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian cricket team. (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: Will IPL workload affect Team India's performance
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Congress President Rahul Gandhi drives tractor in Punjab
Gallery
Jasprit Bumrah (India) | Rated by many as the best bowler in the world at present, Bumrah will hold the key to India's chances of winning the World Cup for the third time. The number one-ranked ODI bowler is known to be a death-overs specialist. His unorthodox action, along with his ability to generate pace and bounce, can be highly tricky for the batsman to score runs. (Photo | AFP)
ICC World Cup 2019: Five bowlers who can pose threat to batsmen in England
On the opening day of 72nd edition of the Cannes film festival, Hollywood A-listers and more made a grand appearance. With flowing gowns, capes and high-slits sweeping the red carpet it was a mix to see.
72nd Cannes film festival see Hollywood A-listers in attendance 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp