Rs 524.35 crore infrastructure damage in 53 urban local bodies

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The extremely severe cyclone Fani has damaged infrastructure worth `524.35 crore in 53 urban local bodies (ULBs) of different districts.

According to a preliminary estimate of the State Government, `162.76 crore will be required for repair of 750.44 km road damaged by the cyclone. Official sources said 27 Aahar centres in 22 ULBs have been damaged and `16.2 crore will be needed to repair these. Similarly, `29.64 crore will be required to repair 291.124 km of drain damaged in the ULBs.

The cyclone has also damaged 267 culverts for which `9.06 crore will be required for repair. The assessment report of the Government said `136.46 crore will needed to put the sewage system back in place in the ULBs.As water supply has been severely hit in the affected ULBs, `124.13 crore will be required for the restoration of the services.

The report further stated that `17.08 crore will be required for restoring street lights in Municipal Corporations of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Berhampur. Besides, `29.02 crore will be needed to restore street lights in the affected municipalities and NACs.

The cyclone has also damaged infrastructure of Government engineering colleges, schools and polytechnics, restoration of which will require `30.57 crore. Official sources said 22 Government ITIs, 18 Government polytechnics and engineering schools, four Government engineering/management colleges, Directorate of Employment, one district employment exchange and five skill development centres have been affected in the cyclone.

An assessment by the Government put the number of technical institutions damaged in Fani at 51.

The report said `25.67 crore will be required for restoration of damaged infrastructure in 22 Government ITIs at Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Khurda, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh and Puri districts. Besides, `3.45 crore will be required for restoration of infrastructure in four Government engineering colleges in Khurda, Cuttack and Ganjam.

Similarly, the report said 2,364 partly uprooted trees have been replanted in and around the State Capital. The replantation process is underway in the City.