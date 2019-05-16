Home States Odisha

Maoist continues to disrupt road project, torch construction equipment

Maoists torch five tractors and two JCV machines at Nuamunda

Published: 16th May 2019 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2019 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles and construction equipment that were set afire by Maoists in Nuamunda village on Tuesday night | Express

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Maoists torched construction vehicles and equipment of a contractor building a Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) road in Kalahandi district on Tuesday night.

They raided the camp of the contractor at Nuamunda village, three km from Urlandani. The village bordering Kandhamal district, is a part of the Maoist corridor. The contractor is developing the road from Urladani to Lahadi. They torched five tractors, two JCV machines, two mixture machines and as many water tankers.

They left behind posters at the spot that read that the Maoists are protesting the construction of the PMGSY road which comes under the Maoist corridor. 

This is the third Maoist attack in the district in the last one week. After the encounter in neighbouring Padwa under Koraput district last week, Maoists had triggered two IED blasts in Trilochanpur here. Targeting the CRPF jawans, they had set off the explosives near a partially-constructed CRPF camp in the area. However, the CRPF jawans had a narrow escape. 
Kalahandi SP, B Gangadhar said combing has been intensified to curb Maoist activities.  

