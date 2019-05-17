Home States Odisha

Govt to procure more inflatable tower lights   

Published: 17th May 2019 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2019 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government will procure 200 more inflatable tower lights for use during emergencies like the recent cyclone which devastated power infrastructure and disrupted electricity supply in the affected districts for several days. 

This was decided at a meeting of the executive committee of Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) chaired by Chief Secretary AP Padhi here on Thursday. Currently, OSDMA has 613 such tower lights which are popularly known as ‘Aska lights’. The inflatable tower lights, capable of illuminating 100 sq metre area for disaster management in night, were in great demand in districts hit by cyclone Fani.

As power restoration in the affected districts was not possible for several days, these lights came in handy at cyclone shelters which accommodated the maximum number of people evacuated before the calamity hit the State. While providing details of manpower and modern equipment available with OSDMA for disaster management, Special Relief Commissioner Bishnupada Sethi said the tower lights were of great help during restoration of high transmission and power distribution lines in the affected districts.
It was also decided to buy 10 more JCB machines, plasma cutting machines and gas cutters. Emphasising on regular training of ODRAF personnel and others involved in disaster management, the Chief Secretary advised to store necessary equipment and machinery at OSDMA centres and fire service stations of districts prone to natural calamities for early response.

Sethi said the Collectors concerned have been asked to submit damage reports of their districts by May 22. He advised the district chiefs to ensure that the report is prepared on actual assessment of damage. 
The Chief Secretary asked the departments concerned to ensure speedy restoration of drinking water supply, irrigation projects and immediate repair of primary health centres and common service centres on mission mode.

Among others, Development Commissioner Asit Tripathy, DGP Dr RP Sharma, Agriculture Production Commissioner GK Dhal and Secretaries of departments concerned participated in the deliberations.

