Archaeological Survey of India neglect takes its toll on Udaygiri Buddhist site

Arabinda Panda By

Express News Service

CUTTACK: Udayagiri, an integral part of the Diamond Triangle of Buddhism in Odisha, is wallowing in neglect by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). On the eve of Buddha Purnima, being celebrated on Saturday, the TNIE visited the site and witnessed the sorry state of one of the most precious pieces of the State’s glorious Buddhist heritage.

Apart from two gigantic Buddhist monasteries, Madhavpur Boudha Mahavihar and Singha Prastha Boudha Mahavihar, more than 3,000 exquisite Buddhist edifices and sculptures were unearthed from Udayagiri during excavations by ASI in two phases from 1985 to 1989 and 1997 to 2003. Existence of two monasteries at one site in itself is a unique feature of Buddhist sites in the State.

Those discovered during excavations in Udaygiri, situated on the Assia range of hills in Jajpur district, included Stupa, Maha Stupa, massive ancient rock-cut well, apsidal, votive and kitchen complexes, potteries and seals along with idols of Buddha, Amitabha, Avalokiteswar, Aparajita, Tara and Janguli. However, ASI authorities are yet to take any step for preservation of these Buddhist edifices, sculptures and images. A museum or sculpture shed is yet to be set up to preserve the Buddhist artifacts which are lying scattered in the open at the site.

Sources said the elements of nature have started to affect the carvings on the sculptures. Besides, the artifacts have been covered by a thick layer of algae and are decaying due to lack of chemical coating.

After closure of excavation in 2003, ASI had covered the Buddhist edifices, sculptures and images with polythene sheets. With the sheets being damaged, cracks have emerged due to growth of wild grass on the structures.

Owing to lack of proper care and preservation, the unique Singha Prastha Boudha Mahavihar lies in a dilapidated state with bricks falling off the walls of its different halls frequently. Though the doorframe of a chamber in the Buddhist monastery has already caved in, the ASI authorities, instead of executing permanent repair work, have re-erected it on a temporary basis by placing some stones.

Moreover, due to lack of adequate security and protection, some precious Buddhist images have been stolen from the site. While miscreants had stolen the heads of two Buddhist images (Flying Bidyadhar) in 1993, the head of a precious Buddha image was stolen in 1995. Similarly, a rare image of Dhyani Buddha was also stolen from the site in 2003. As of today, the invaluable relics of the Buddhist heritage of the State continue to lie unprotected without proper security. Vandalism of the structures and excavated artifacts by visitors and locals have also left their mark in the heritage site.

Member of Jajpur District Council of Culture Subhendu Bhuyan urged ASI authorities to take necessary steps for protection and preservation of the famous Buddhist site. He called for the establishment of a museum that will not only house the excavated sculptures and the ancient artefacts but also promote tourism in a big manner.