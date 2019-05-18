Home States Odisha

Archaeological Survey of India neglect takes its toll on Udaygiri Buddhist site

Udayagiri, an integral part of the Diamond Triangle of Buddhism in Odisha, is wallowing in neglect by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). 

Published: 18th May 2019 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Biddhism

(Left) Broken door frame of a hall in Singha Prastha Buddhist monastery and image of Jatamukuta-Lokeswar lying under open sky at Udaygiri | Express

By Arabinda Panda
Express News Service

CUTTACK: Udayagiri, an integral part of the Diamond Triangle of Buddhism in Odisha, is wallowing in neglect by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). On the eve of Buddha Purnima, being celebrated on Saturday, the TNIE visited the site and witnessed the sorry state of one of the most precious pieces of the State’s glorious Buddhist heritage.

Apart from two gigantic Buddhist monasteries, Madhavpur Boudha Mahavihar and Singha Prastha Boudha Mahavihar, more than 3,000 exquisite Buddhist edifices and sculptures were unearthed from Udayagiri during excavations by ASI in two phases from 1985 to 1989 and 1997 to 2003. Existence of two monasteries at one site in itself is a unique feature of Buddhist sites in the State.

Those discovered during excavations in Udaygiri, situated on the Assia range of hills in Jajpur district, included Stupa, Maha Stupa, massive ancient rock-cut well, apsidal, votive and kitchen complexes, potteries and seals along with idols of Buddha, Amitabha, Avalokiteswar, Aparajita, Tara and Janguli. However, ASI authorities are yet to take any step for preservation of these Buddhist edifices, sculptures and images. A museum or sculpture shed is yet to be set up to preserve the Buddhist artifacts which are lying scattered in the open at the site.

Sources said the elements of nature have started to affect the carvings on the sculptures. Besides, the artifacts have been covered by a thick layer of algae and are decaying due to lack of chemical coating. 

After closure of excavation in 2003, ASI had covered the Buddhist edifices, sculptures and images with polythene sheets. With the sheets being damaged, cracks have emerged due to growth of wild grass on the structures.

Owing to lack of proper care and preservation, the unique Singha Prastha Boudha Mahavihar lies in a dilapidated state with bricks falling off the walls of its different halls frequently. Though the doorframe of a chamber in the Buddhist monastery has already caved in, the ASI authorities, instead of executing permanent repair work, have re-erected it on a temporary basis by placing some stones.  

Moreover, due to lack of adequate security and protection, some precious Buddhist images have been stolen from the site. While miscreants had stolen the heads of two Buddhist images (Flying Bidyadhar) in 1993, the head of a precious Buddha image was stolen in 1995. Similarly, a rare image of Dhyani Buddha was also stolen from the site in 2003. As of today, the invaluable relics of the Buddhist heritage of the State continue to lie unprotected without proper security. Vandalism of the structures and excavated artifacts by visitors and locals have also left their mark in the heritage site.

Member of Jajpur District Council of Culture Subhendu Bhuyan urged ASI authorities to take necessary steps for protection and preservation of the famous Buddhist site. He called for the establishment of a museum that will not only house the excavated sculptures and the ancient artefacts but also promote tourism in a big manner.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Archaeological Survey of India Diamond Triangle of Buddhism Udayagiri

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks as BJP President Amit Shah looks on during a press conference at the party headquarter in New Delhi, Friday, May 17, 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi diverts questions to Amit Shah in his first-ever press meet
Gallery
West Indies legend Clive Lloyd told that the ICC's flagship event in England and Wales will be 'World Cup of all-rounders'. TNIE takes a look at the five best all-rounders who could define matches as it kicks off on May 30.
ICC World Cup 2019: Five all-rounders to watch out for
Cersei Lannister is a fictional character and the main antagonist of HBO's Game of Thrones. Played by Lena Headey, the character is known for her sharp wit and the constant wine-sipping. Lena Headey earned a whooping $1.2 million per episode in the last s
Game of Thrones characters 'Now and Then': A journey of 8 years comes to an end this Sunday
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp