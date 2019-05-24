Home States Odisha

FICCI, hoteliers congratulate Narendra Modi, Naveen Patnaik

Published: 24th May 2019

Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik shows victory sign at Naveen Niwas in Bhubaneswar on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Appreciations poured in from various quarters for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for their parties’ victory in the General Elections-2019.

FICCI, Odisha congratulated the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister for their decisive victory in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. “Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dynamic leadership, India is all set to take inclusive growth to the next level. The industry looks forward to the continuation of a reformist agenda with special focus on ‘ease of doing business,” FICCI Odisha State Council chairman Subhrakant Panda. 

The FICCI, Odisha Chairman also congratulated Naveen for his party’s performance in the Assembly elections. “There is much to be done following devastation caused by cyclone Fani. I believe his leadership will provide much needed succour and take Odisha forward,” Panda said.

FICCI national president Sandip Somany also congratulated the Prime Minister on NDA leading in over 340 seats. Similarly, Member of the Hotel Catering and Institutional Management Association JK Mohanty on behalf of the hotel industry and travel trade of the State congratulated Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on being elected for a record fifth term. 

“It is indeed a proud moment for the people of Odisha to have such a dynamic leader. The people of Odisha have witnessed many development works and administrative reforms during the last 20 years which have made Odisha a preferred investment destination in India,” Mohanty said. 
He said there is vast tourism potential in Odisha and the people from hotel industry and travel are hopeful that the Chief Minister in his fifth term will give priority to this sector to take Odisha to greater heights. 
He also thanked the Chief Minister for making Bhubaneswar the no 1 smart city in the country and hosting the prestigious Asian Athletics Championships as well as the 2018 World Cup Hockey.

