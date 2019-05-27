Home States Odisha

Fund misuse: Two Central Electricity Supply Utility of Odisha officials suspended

A lion’s share of the revenue was being misappropriated by the unscrupulous cashier with the knowledge of CESU officials.

Published: 27th May 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

electricity, power, grid

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The State Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has started probe into the alleged misappropriation of Rs 1.85 crore by CESU (Central Electricity Supply Utility of Odisha) officials in the office of Electrical Division of Paradip and interrogated the employees to unearth the racket. Two CESU officials have been suspended.

There are eight electrical sections under Paradip division where nearly Rs 2.5 crore is collected from consumers’ electricity bills every month. After collection, the amount is deposited with the cashier of the division and later in Government account. But the revenue, which is being collected from consumers’ electricity bills, was not being deposited in Government account.

A lion’s share of the revenue was being misappropriated by the unscrupulous cashier with the knowledge of CESU officials.

Executive Engineer, Electrical Division, Paradip, Smrutiranjan Swain detected the irregularity. He lodged an FIR at Paradip Lock police station seeking action against cashier Dhaneswer Sahu and Deputy Manager Ramananda Prusty, who allegedly misappropriated Rs 1.85 core in 2017-2018 financial year, sources said.

Meanwhile, Sahu and Prusty have been suspended for their involvement in the alleged misappropriation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
financial fraud

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi after paying tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at his memorial Shanti Van in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi pay tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary
Amethi MP Smriti Irani carries the mortal remains of slain BJP worker Surendra Singh during his procession on Sunday. He was formerly the head of Barauli village | PTI
Smriti Irani lends shoulder to carry corpse of slain BJP worker who was killed
Gallery
A major fire broke out in Kochi’s busy Broadway on Monday, 27 May, 2019. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Major fire breaks out in Kochi, three shops gutted
TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish
Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp