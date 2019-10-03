Home States Odisha

NRC issue in air again, immigrants in Odisha's Kendrapara on edge

Ministry of Home Affairs writes to Registrar General of India to update the National Register of Citizens for Kendrapara.

Published: 03rd October 2019 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

NRC, National register of citizens

Image for representation (File photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The issue of deportation of Bangladeshi immigrants from the coastal district of Kendrapara has cropped up again with the Union Government making moves in the direction.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has written to the Registrar General of India (RGI) to take necessary action to update the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in respect of Kendrapara district.

The Ministry’s move is based on a report by High Court-appointed Amicus Curiae Mohit Agarwal.

On November 26, 2018, Agarwal had filed the report in the Orissa High Court and sought directions to the Central and State Governments to update the NRC in Kendrapara as a large number of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh are destroying the mangrove forests and ecology of Bhitarkanika National Park.

The court had directed the High Powered Committee formed under the Chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary, Forest and Environment department, Odisha, to take appropriate action on the report.

The Committee in its meeting on June 24, this year, had decided to recommend  to the Home Department to seek permission from the Centre for preparation of NRC in the district. However, the State Government subsequently had backed out of pursuing it further.

With the latest development, the issue has come back to haunt all the 1,551 Bangladeshi immigrants, who were served ‘Quit India’ notice in 2005 by the State Government.

Deepak Mandal (45) of Pitapatha village under Mahakalapada block claimed that he was wrongly served the ‘Quit India’ notice despite being born in Kendrapara.

“My grandfather came to Pitapatha from Midnapore district of West Bengal in 1948. We are not Bangladeshis,” he said.

Another villager of Hariabanka Bhabotosh Ray (46), whose grandfather came to Kendrapara from Khulna district of Bangladesh in 1971, hoped that the Narendra Modi Government’s move to amend the Citizenship Act, 1995, will work in their favour.

The Bill seeks to grant Indian nationality to immigrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities of Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan after six years of stay in the country. “After passing of the Bill, nobody will call us foreigners,” he said.

Other Hindu immigrants who have been branded as Bangladeshis by the administration and face deportation are Ramesh Mandal and Sapan Biswas of Hariabanka besides Biswajit Mandal of Bahakuda.

Kendrapara Collector Samarth Verma said no decision has yet been taken on deportation of the identified 1,551 immigrants. “We have also not received any order from the Government to prepare NRC in the district,” he added.

In 2015, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had informed the Assembly that 3,987 Bangladeshi immigrants were illegally staying in the State.

The highest number of 1,649 infiltrators were living in Kendrapara followed by 1,112 in Jagatsinghpur. Other districts where such illegal immigrants can be found residing are Malkangiri, Bhadrak, Balasore, Nabarangpur and Bargarh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NRC Odisha Kendrapara
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp