Home States Odisha

Notice inviting tender issued for 10 mineral blocks in Odisha

The State Government has invited tenders for grant of mining lease though electronic auction process for 10 iron ore and manganese blocks.

Published: 06th October 2019 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Mining, Mineral blocks

Picture for representational purpose (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The State Government has invited tenders for grant of mining lease though electronic auction process for 10 iron ore and manganese blocks. "The Government of Odisha has identified 10 minerals blocks (seven iron ore and three iron ore and manganese) for electronic auction and hereby invites tenders for the purpose of grant of mining lease," said the October 4 notice inviting tender (NIT) by the Directorate of Mines.

The Government has reserved four iron ore blocks of Thakurani, Jaribahal, Roida-II and Ganua and the iron ore and manganese block of Narayanposhi for specified end use. This will provide an opportunity to secondary steel producers like sponge iron, pellet and pig iron makers, who have been debarred from the auction process so far, for bidding.Financial bids are invited in digital format only while technical bids are invited both in digital and physical format from eligible bidders.

Detailed tender document along with timelines, notifications, updates and other details for the e-auction process for the mineral blocks are available in electronic form only. The last date for purchase of tender document after payment of a tender fee (Rs 5 lakh for each block) on MSTC website of e-auction platform is November 15, 2019 and the last date for submission of the bid is November 18, 2019.

Tender has been invited for all the seven iron and manganese blocks identified for auction in phase-I. Though the Steel and Mines department had kept 13 blocks for auction in the second phase NIT for which is scheduled to be issued on October 14, it advanced the auction of three iron ore blocks, Jaribahal, Roida II and Jurudi located in the mineral rich Keonjhar district.

As the State Government is making all out efforts to auction and grant mining lease to those 24 iron ore and manganese blocks whose lease period is expiring by March 2020, the new nine blocks (8 iron ore and one manganese) will be put to auction after the second phase bidding is over, official sources said. The auction of working mines got delayed due to legal impediments. The process has been expedited after revision of the mining area limit by the Central Government from 10 sq km to 58 sq km,  the sources added.

Electronic auction

  • 7 iron ore blocks
  • 3 iron ore and manganese blocks
  • Rs 5 lakhs tender fee for each block
  • 9 blocks to be auctioned after the second phase bidding
Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Directorate of Mines Government of Odisha Odisha mineral blocks
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp