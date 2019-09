Power generation at Indravati stopped

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: As rains continued to lash Kalahandi district, power generation in Indravati Power House project has been stopped since Thursday night to prevent the flow of surplus water into Hati river. Water from the power generation project is discharged into Hati. But, the river, currently, is already swollen due to release of water from the Indravati dam and Mangalpur barrage.

The district administration decided to stop power generation in Indravati project to control flood in Hati. Currently, 54.5 cumec water is being released from four radial gates of Mangalpur barrage into the river.

While water in Indravati reservoir stood at 641 metres on Friday, surplus water is being released from two gates of the dam and two more gates of Muran dam.

The water of Hati that entered Biripuer ad Matikhal villages under Kalampur block on Thursday started receding on Friday after outflow from Indravati project was stopped and release of water into Hati from Mangalpur barrage controlled. However, paddy fields and low lying areas are still waterlogged.

Due to flooding of Gaidhar and Kamal rivers in Jaipatna block, roads from Baner to Palkamundau besides, Jaipatna to Chirka and Praja Nagfeni have been damaged. Talgud village under Jaipatna block has been cut off due to flood in Chanchangada stream.

RAIN WORRY

● While water in Indravati reservoir stood at 641 metre on Friday, surplus water is being released from two gates of the dam and two more gates of Muran dam

● Due to flooding of Gaidhar and Kamal rivers in Jaipatna block, roads from Baner to Palkamundau besides, Jaipatna to Chirka and Praja Nagfeni have been damaged

● Talgud village under Jaipatna block has been cut off due to flood in Chanchangada stream.