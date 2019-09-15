Lawyers seek exemption from wearing helmet in Odisha's Balasore

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Lawyers in Balasore have come up with a remarkable argument for exemption from wearing helmet while riding two-wheelers during court hours.

Passing a resolution to this extent, Balasore Bar Association has demanded exemption from using helmet from 8 am to 8 pm. The reason, they travel a distance of only 500 metre, moving from one court to another.

The association has requested the SP not to detain its members during court hours. Copies of the resolution have also been sent to the Collector, Regional Transport Officer (RTO) and Inspector of Traffic Police.

Bar president Niranjan Panda said unlike other places, courts in Balasore district headquarters are closely located. “Further, there is no place allotted in courts to keep helmets. Advocates, who are almost always in hurry to attend court proceedings, find it difficult to keep their helmets. That’s why we have demanded the exemption,” he argued.

Panda is also the Government Pleader. However, the bizarre reasoning has not been accepted by all. A section of lawyers questioned the move as well as forwarding of the request to the district administration.

“It’s just ridiculous. Can’t we wear helmet while travelling from court to court? Does the court function from 8 am to 8 pm? Such things are not acceptable from lawyers who are the custodian of law,” said a lawyer.

Though the lawyers are yet to get any response from the district administration, the resolution has evoked sharp criticism in social media. Terming it most foolish and condemnable, a twitter user Halan Sevannan said helmet wearing is not a tradition. “It is for saving one’s life from accidents,” he tweeted.

Bishnu Mishra, another twitter user, wrote, “Lawmakers, custodians and interpreters got to be very very responsible. Else, it leads to anarchy.”One Birakishore Padhi asked if advocates will not follow the rules and regulations of law, how will the Government expect ordinary citizens to comply.