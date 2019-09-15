Home States Odisha

Lawyers seek exemption from wearing helmet in Odisha's Balasore

Lawyers in Balasore have come up with a remarkable argument for exemption from wearing helmet while riding two-wheelers during court hours.

Published: 15th September 2019 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2019 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

helmet

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BALASORE:   Lawyers in Balasore have come up with a remarkable argument for exemption from wearing helmet while riding two-wheelers during court hours.

Passing a resolution to this extent, Balasore Bar Association has demanded exemption from using helmet from 8 am to 8 pm. The reason, they travel a distance of only 500 metre, moving from one court to another.

The association has requested the SP not to detain its members during court hours. Copies of the resolution have also been sent to the Collector, Regional Transport Officer (RTO) and Inspector of Traffic Police.
Bar president Niranjan Panda said unlike other places, courts in Balasore district headquarters are closely located. “Further, there is no place allotted in courts to keep helmets. Advocates, who are almost always in hurry to attend court proceedings, find it difficult to keep their helmets. That’s why we have demanded the exemption,” he argued.

Panda is also the Government Pleader. However, the bizarre reasoning has not been accepted by all. A section of lawyers questioned the move as well as forwarding of the request to the district administration.
“It’s just ridiculous. Can’t we wear helmet while travelling from court to court? Does the court function from 8 am to 8 pm? Such things are not acceptable from lawyers who are the custodian of law,” said a lawyer.

Though the lawyers are yet to get any response from the district administration, the resolution has evoked sharp criticism in social media. Terming it most foolish and condemnable, a twitter user Halan Sevannan said helmet wearing is not a tradition. “It is for saving one’s life from accidents,” he tweeted.

Bishnu Mishra, another twitter user, wrote, “Lawmakers, custodians and interpreters got to be very very responsible. Else, it leads to anarchy.”One Birakishore Padhi asked if advocates will not follow the rules and regulations of law, how will the Government expect ordinary citizens to comply. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha lawyers Odisha lawyers helmet
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp