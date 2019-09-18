China firm bags coal gasification contract from Talcher Fertilisers Ltd

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Talcher Fertilisers Ltd (TFL) on Tuesday awarded a lump sum turn key (LSTK) contract to Wuhuan Engineering of China, for implementing its coal gasification unit for production of ammonia and urea.

The `13,277 crore project of Fertilizer Corporation of India Ltd (FCIL) at Talcher in Angul district is promoted by Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF), Coal India Limited (CIL) and GAIL.

The Talcher project, one of the five closed fertiliser plants being revived by the Centre, will have a production capacity of 1.27 MTPA of neem-coated urea through gasification of a mixed feedstock comprising of high ash Indian coal and pet coke.

The coal gasification technology for the plant will be provided by Wuhan Engineering Company of China having rich EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) experience in coal gasification plants.

The contract signing ceremony was held in New Delhi in the presence of Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said coal for this project will be sourced from North Arkhapal mine in

Talcher region allotted to TFL and work for the development of the captive mine is in progress. Petcoke shall be sourced from Paradip refinery.