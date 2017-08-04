Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Department call to promote desi shrimp species’

Published: 04th August 2017 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2017 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Fisheries Department has called for phasing out of alien shrimp species in order to revive and protect the native species.

Speaking at the national workshop on ‘Farming technology and propagation of indigenous Indian white shrimp for diversification of shrimp farming industry’ at the Central Institute of Brackishwater Aquaculture (CIBA), Director of Fisheries V P Thandapani said Pacific white shrimp or Peneaus vannamei, which holds 90% of the farming space, is an alien species clandestinely introduced in India in 2009-10.

“Any species that is introduced should be selected carefully. It should not kill the native species. I congratulate CIBA on promoting native species P. indicus. It is high time we phase out the Pacific shrimp. India is the second largest producer of shrimp and Tamil Nadu stands fourth in the country,” he said.  
Scientists from CIBA have been exploring ways to increase farmer’s profitability by promoting species diversification. Research is conducted to assess the performance of the Indian white shrimp  P. indicus, which is a native, in comparison with  P. vannamei.

CIBA Director K K Vijayan praised the entrepreneurial attitude of 150-odd participating farmers in the progress of aquaculture development in the State.

State Fisheries Department

