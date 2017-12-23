CHENNAI : While the DMK and Congress have been rejoicing over the verdict in the 2G spectrum case, the Tamil Nadu unit of Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) on Friday demanded the CBI and Enforcement Directorate to pursue the case and prove the charges before the court.



“CBI and ED have got the responsibility to bring the culprits, who caused a huge loss to the nation, before the court and prove the charges. To pursue this, all legal steps should be taken up,” G Ramakrishnan, state secretary of CPI (M), said in a statement. He added that the Special Court judgment had raised several questions. Pointing out the figure of `1.76 lakh crore loss incurred to the exchequer, the secretary said spectrum licences awarded to 122 firms had been revoked by the Supreme Court.