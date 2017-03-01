Home States Tamil Nadu

TNPCB yet to grant nod for Neduvasal hydrocarbon project, says Environment Minister

State Environment Minister KC Karuppannan on Tuesday said the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has not granted permission for the project.​

Published: 01st March 2017 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2017 04:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the hydrocarbon exploration project at Neduvasal has evoked fierce protests, State Environment Minister KC Karuppannan on Tuesday said the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has not granted permission for the project.

Speaking to the media during the inauguration of Pollution Engineering Building in Oragadam in Kancheepuram district, he said the Centre has not applied for clearance from the TNPCB regarding the project.

“Our job is to ensure that the people have clean and safe air, water and environment. So we have to do what is best for the people,” Karuppannan added.

Speaking to Express, a senior TNPCB official said the local PCB has to be consulted even if this is a Central project. However, another official refrained to comment on the procedure to be followed, but confirmed that no application has been received with regard to the Neduvasal exploration project.

“At this stage, I don’t want to comment on the procedures because it involves the State and the Centre, but we have not received any application. As and when we receive an application, we will go by our rules and regulations before deciding whether permission could be granted or not,” the official told Express.

Protests against the project have been gaining momentum in the recent days and the agitation by the local villagers has entered the 12th day on Tuesday.

