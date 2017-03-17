CHENNAI:An allocation of Rs 1,200 crore has been made for the ‘Smart Cities Mission’ for which the Municipal corporations of Madurai, Salem, Thanjavur and Vellore were included in 2016-2017, while Chennai and Coimbatore Municipal corporations were included in 2015-2016.

As far as Chennai is concerned, the smart city project took off with the formation of Chennai Smart City Limited (CSCL) and is to be implemented at a cost of Rs 1,366.24 crore.

The Union Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu had in September last year raised concern over filling up of components, like appointing a CEO for the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) in Chennai. The initial paid up capital for SPVs was Rs 200 crore.

Separately, Rs 386 crore and Rs 400 crore have been provided in the budget to complete spill over works under the Integrated Urban Development Mission (IUDM) and Chennai Mega City Development Mission (CMDM).

About Rs 1,400 crore has been allocated for Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) for this financial year.