CHENNAI: The Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) Notification, 2011, does not allow State governments to have a two-phase preparation of Coastal Zonal Management Plan (CZMP). However, the Tamil Nadu government has gone ahead and awarded a contract to the Institute of Remote Sensing (IRS), Anna University, to add new ‘vital’ chapters after the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM) prepared an ‘incomplete’ plan. The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board is now conducting public hearings in this regard.

As per details furnished by Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA) in an affidavit before the Madras High Court relating to a case filed by Jesu Rathnam of Coastal Action Network seeking withdrawal of the CZMP, the revenue department has issued a government order sanctioning `2.99 crore to prepare a 1:5000 cadastral scale local-level CZMP.

IRS has been asked to demarcate the land use plan and list out the CRZ-1 area and map fishing villages, common property of the fishermen communities, fishing jetties, ice plants, fish drying platforms or area infrastructure facilities of fishing and local communities such as dispensaries, roads, schools and detailed plans for long-term housing needs of coastal fisher communities in view of expansion. Besides, fishing zones in the water bodies and fish breeding areas shall be marked. Petitioner Jesu Rathnam told Express that the Department of Environment and HC bench have acknowledged that the draft CZMP was incomplete, but the bench refused to grant stay on the public hearings.

“As of now, Ramanathapuram and Tirunelveli Collectors have cancelled the public hearings after fishermen complained that they could not give their views based on the half-baked CZMP,” she said.Environment department officials argue that after the Union environment ministry approves the 1:25000 scale CZM maps, the IRS will prepare the local area maps in 1:5000 scale with all the remaining details. Such a revision is allowed under CRZ Notification, 2011, they claim and add that the same process is being followed by all coastal State governments. “Since, there is an order from the National Green Tribunal that no environment clearance shall be issued till the finalisation of CZMP, no project has been proposed since the last four months. Also, as per the NGT order, the CZMP has to be submitted to the Union environment ministry before April 31. So, any interruption in conducting public hearing would stall the whole process,” the government told the HC bench.